A fatal accident

Two trucks collided between Kaba and Báránd. One of the drivers was injured so badly that he lost his life after being taken to hospital.

A 29-year-old man was driving his van on August 22, 2019, at around 9 a.m. on Road 4801 between Kaba and Báránd. The driver drifted his vehicle into the opposite traffic lane, where he collided with a truck in front of him. In the accident, the 29-year-old resident of Debrecen suffered serious injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle lost his life after being taken to hospital.

According to the investigation, the 29-year-old driver drifted into the left lane due to his inattention. Police prosecuted him for a well-founded suspicion of committing a fatal careless accident.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase of the case and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu