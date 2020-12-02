A serial burglar

A 34-year-old man is suspected to be involved in several burglaries in Mikepércs.

On November 30, 2020, the police received a report that someone had broken into a car repair shop in Mikerpércs. Police officers began to investigate the case. They suspected a 34-year-old man to be linked to the crime. The local resident was taken to the Hosszúpályi Police Station on December 1, 2020, where officers interrogated him. The man also accused a child acquaintance, a 13-year-old boy, of helping him break into the burglary. They stole technical items, laptops, an old hi-fi system.

According to the investigation, the man may be involved in several similar crimes, so after his interrogation, the police detained him in criminal custody and then made a motion to arrest him.