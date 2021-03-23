There may be snow showers in the northeast today

According to the forecast of the National Meteorological Service on Tuesday in most parts of the country the day will start with clear weather, but in the northern counties there will be more clouds in the morning. Later, even in the initially sunny parts, more and more cumulus clouds appear in the sky, which in some parts can come together better and obscure the sun for a longer period of time.

In the afternoon and evening, snow ans snow showers may occur in the northwestern counties.

The northern, northwestern winds can be accompanied by strong shocks, mainly in Transdanubia and the northeast. Highest daytime temperatures can be expected between 7 and 13 degrees. By late evening, the temperature drops to between 0 and +7 degrees.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, the sky will be variable during the night, in the north-eastern and eastern counties the sky may turn out in a larger area by dawn. At first it may rain mainly in the north-east, then more in the middle. There may still be lively, sometimes strong shocks in most of Transdanubia. The temperature is expected to be between -2 and +5 degrees at Wednesday dawn, but it may be colder in the clear northeastern and eastern parts.

There will be less clouds on the Trans-Tisza on Wednesday, several hours of sunshine is likely, elsewhere usually moderately or heavily cloudy weather is expected. There may be sporadic showers, snow showers. The north wind strengthens in many places during the day. The maximum temperature is expected between 6 and 12 degrees.

National Meteorological Service