With two workouts a day, Loki is preparing for the league continuation

Although there is a break in the Merkantil Bank League due to the national team’s obligations, DVSC’s footballers are not, to put it mildly, idle: they have been preparing for the league continuation with two workouts a day recently, and the next stage does not promise much rest for them – writes Zsolt Csaba Tóth, DVSC’s press chief.

Sports director Dániel Tőzsér said that in the last training led by Szabolcs Huszti, coach couple Gábor Toldi, in 5 days, amidst a lot of development practice, the players did about 40 kilometers of running work per person.

– There is hard and conscious work going on, this period was about endurance and basic endurance, and the dynamics will be the focus in the coming days. In the third week of the break, we are obviously focusing on the league continuation – Dániel Tőzsér told dvsc.hu, who added that all players are training with an honest attitude, full force and are preparing for the final game of point hunting, the last 9 league matches.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: DVSC.hu