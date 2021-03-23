There will be a track lock, trams 1 will run in two stages

As part of the second phase of the Magic Forest project, a stop called Aquaticum and four crossings on the Pallagi út tramway will be rebuilt in the Great Forest. Due to the work, tram 1 will be suspended on the section of Pallagi út between Nagyerdei körút and the Clinics on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from the start of operation until the completion of the works, on Sunday, June 6, until the closure of the plant on Sunday. You can only travel on the line by transfer, and the stop called Aquaticum is omitted.

Due to the track lock, tram line 1 will run in two stages:

Section 1: Grand Station – Nagyerdei körút – Grand Station

Stage 2: Medgyessy promenade – Clinics – Medgyessy promenade (shuttle service)

Shuttle service:

– Drivers are kindly requested to pay special attention to the fact that between the stops called Medgyessy Promenade and the Clinics, take tram 1, which means that the arrival of trains must be expected from a different, opposite direction.

Getting to the University / Clinics:

– At the stop called Nagyerdei körút, after landing, you can take a tram from the Medgyessy promenade stop in the direction of the University / Clinics and back.

Getting to the Grand Station:

– You can take the tram from the Klinikat stop to the Medgyessy sétány stop, from there you have to change to the tram starting from the Nagyerdei körút stop. We would like to draw the attention of our passengers to the fact that instead of the stop called Andaházi utca, it is possible to get on or off at the Weszprémy utca stop.

The line ticket validated at the beginning of the trip can also be used after transfer, but it must be validated on all vehicles!

Non-transfer travel:

– We would like to draw the attention of our passengers to the fact that non-transfer travel is also possible on the section between the Grand Station and the Clinics. To do this, they can take advantage of our flights 10, 10A and 10Y.

