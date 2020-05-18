100th Wizz Air Flight With Protective Gear From China Arrives in Budapest

Europe National
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on 100th Wizz Air Flight With Protective Gear From China Arrives in Budapest

The 100th Wizz Air flight carrying protective gear from China for the battle against the novel coronavirus epidemic has touched down on Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport, Hungary’s minister of foreign affairs and trade said.

Hungary has so far received over 131 million masks, 1,928,695 protective gowns, 516,280 visors and 3,062 ventilators. Of this amount, 3.9 million masks, 5 million gloves and 384 ventilators arrived over the past three days, Péter Szijjártó said.
He expressed thanks to the ministry’s logistics team, the pilots and the ground crew for their “fantastic achievement”.

Due to their joint efforts, over the past one and a half months 130 flights operated on the China-Hungary air bridge, the minister said. Szijjártó said the 100th aircraft would not be the last one as Hungary is preparing for long-term defence.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Ministry Aiming to Gradually Restart Health Services

Tóháti Zsuzsa

EIB backs EUR 3.4 billion COVID-19 health and business resilience, energy, transport and education investment

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Curfew Restrictions Lifted in Budapest

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Füredi út

64 m2 flat for rent
100 000 Ft

Debrecen - Luxury house for sale in the Big Forest area

700 m2 house for sale
499 000 000 Ft

Kyrenia - Luxury Villa in North Cyprus

1 741 m2 flat for sale
990 000 000 Ft

Debrecen, Bem tér

16 m2 garage for rent
17 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *