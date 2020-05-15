Lufthansa Group to restart flights to Budapest in June

Kurucz Judit

Lufthansa, Eurowings and Swiss Air Lines will restart a number of services to domestic and European destinations from June after seeing a growing interest in air travel by its passengers.

 

The Lufthansa Group, the parent company of those three airlines in addition to numerous others, will bring 80 aircraft back into service.

This means that from June 1, a total of 160 aircraft will be operating to 106 destinations, doubling the previous schedule, which had seen 80 aircraft operating the repatriation flight schedule.

Lufthansa is restarting 4 flights to Budapest. Flights will be resumed from Frankfurt, Zurich, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf, spokesperson of the airline said.

 

Source: debreceninap.hu, airlinegeeks.com

 

