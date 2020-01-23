Effective Emailing I-II.

Date: 23 January at 17.00

Venue: American Corner Debrecen

The aim of the series is to bridge the gap between the needs of the employer and the employee by equipping participants to better perform at the workplace in the long run.

Effective Emailing I.: January 23, Thursday 5-7 p.m.

Effective Emailing II.: January 27, Monday 5-7 p.m.

It’s not obligatory to participate in both sessions, but when selecting participants priority will be given to those who are able to attend both of them.

REGISTRATION is required: https://forms.gle/1pNY8gvepVjEFTmv6

Facilitator: John Graham, trainer

CEO of Link Global Business Solutions

Effective interpersonal communication especially in an international environment is a must for successful partnerships, cooperation and leadership. In the 21st century the dynamic and diverse nature of a workplace is a challenge which is hard to handle without constant training of self. Clear and concise communication is a highlight in each job description and it not only pertains to your professional life but greatly determines the academic and private interactions of a person in written and oral forms as well. During the course you will learn practical skills and will be able to identify techniques to express the best of yourself.

Are you in trouble writing proper, well-organized official emails? Do you have difficulties in establishing your professional self? If you attend the course you will see the benefits of effective and professional communication in your future career and will be able to find your professional voice.

This is a practical, interactive training. Everyone who attends must be ready to take part in speaking, discussions and group email writing. Lower Intermediate and above can attend. There is only a slight business slant which means that it will be good for capable students also.