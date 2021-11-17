Wearing face masks is mandatory in the institutions of the Municipality of Debrecen

The Municipality of Debrecen has ordered the use of face masks in all of its institutions from the 16th of November 2021 for health protection reasons.

Regarding the current epidemic situation, the Municipality of Debrecen has ordered the use of face masks covering both the nose and mouth in all of its institutions including the Mayor’s Office.

The use of face masks covering both the nose and mouth is mandatory for all employees and visitors who are using the services of the institutions in the entire area of the institutions from the 16th of November 2021.

Children under 12, people with intellectual or psychosocial disabilities and people with autism spectrum disorders will be exempted from wearing face masks.

According to the Municipality of Debrecen, the current epidemic situation requires strict compliance with the rules to slow down the spread of COVID-19 in the city and to preserve the functioning of the institutional system.

In addition to these protective measures, the municipality recommends everyone to get vaccinated and including booster shots for those already vaccinated.