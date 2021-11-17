The man dove drunk on the M35 and then collided with the lane barrier

A man approached his car on the M35 motorway at about 5 a.m. on July 24, 2021, when, after overtaking another car, he drifted off the road and drove to the lane barrier. Although the car was smashed and the right front tire was punctured, the driver still thought he was driving. He drove this way for miles and then on the rim of the wheel after the tire broke. The man from Debrecen only felt the need to stand aside when the front of the car was already sparking.

A commuter reported the sightings to the police, who immediately went to the scene and certified the driver of the vehicle. The driver was also suspected of drunkenness, so the staff of the Hajdúnánás Motorway Subdivision used an alcohol probe against him, which showed a positive value. The uniforms were produced for further sampling by the police station and their driver’s license was revoked.

At the interrogation of the suspect, the 31-year-old man acknowledged his responsibility for causing the accident and also that he had consumed alcohol before sitting behind the wheel.

The Hajdúböszörmény Police Headquarters investigated him on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The police took the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu