Lajos Kósa watched the renovation of the Főnix Hall

The third stop of the Olympic qualifying short-track speed skating world cup series will be held from 18 to 21 November.

The first will be in Beijing (October 21-24), the second in Nagoya (October 28-31), and the last race of the series will be in Dordrecht, the Netherlands (November 25-28), when the Olympic qualification will end, said Lajos Kósa , the president of the Hungarian National Skating Association (MOKSZ), after seeing the on-site preparations with the members of the organizing committee.

He indicated that MOKSZ has concluded an agreement with the Debrecen Sports Center to completely renovate the “ice equipment” in the otherwise generally renewable Főnix Hall, which will cost HUF 40 million without VAT. However, four compressors are also rented for complete safety, he added.

Lajos Kósa said that they are doing well with ice making in proportion to the time, the youth national team will be training at the Főnix on Friday.

The president of MOKSZ also talked about wanting to get the maximum number of Olympic quotas, which would mean the participation of 12 competitors in the Beijing Winter Games in February.

Orsolya Váradi, the managing director of MOKSZ, added: the Hungarian framework took part in a preparatory competition in the Netherlands these days, and the results are extremely encouraging. According to him, several competitors can get the Olympic qualification in the third competition in Debrecen.

András Becsky, the director of the Debrecen Sports Center, which operates the Főnix Hall, told MTI that the almost twenty-year-old hall was renovated inside and out, and the works cost about 2.5 billion forints.

debreceninap.hu