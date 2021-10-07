The riding school of the University of Debrecen was named after Olimpicons

The indoor showroom of the University of Debrecen on Kartács Street will bear the name of Ákos Ajtony showjumper from Tuesday. A memorial plaque was unveiled at the Debrecen Equestrian Academy in the framework of the naming ceremony in memory of the multiple Hungarian champions.

As an equestrian, show jumper and trainer, Ákos Ajtony made a lasting impression. With your personality and work, you can set an example for young people. His attitude and equestrian culture can be a moral and professional cord measure for students. A plaque placed in his hometown makes his name eternal

– said Gyula Dallos, the Ministerial Commissioner of the Ministry of Agriculture, in his greeting at Tuesday’s ceremony.

Among other things, the Debrecen Equestrian Academy provides a practical place for the training of agricultural engineers and stud farmers of the Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science and Environmental Management in horse breeding and equestrian sports. The horses are provided for training by the DE Agricultural Research Institutes, the Debrecen Farm and the Landscape Research Institute.

According to Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen, the Debrecen Equestrian Academy has undergone extraordinary development in the care of the university over the past 10 years.

One of the missions of the University of Debrecen is to support sports. The popularity of our equestrian training, the number of students admitted, shows the need to increase the number of self-owned horses. The university will continue to support the development of the riding school after the change of model, so that it is worthy of the name of the Olympian Ákos Ajtony

– said Zoltán Bács.

Ákos Ajtony was born in 1944 in Debrecen. He won nine individual Hungarian championship titles in show jumping, while he won eight times in a team. Between 1976 and 1980 and from 1993 for eight years, he was the national equestrian coach of the Hungarian Pentathlon. His students included Olympic champions János Martinek, László Fábián and Attila Mizsér.

debreceninap.hu