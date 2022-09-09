The International Conference of brother religious communities across the border was held at the University of Debrecen

For more than two decades, the University of Debrecen and the Jewish Community of Debrecen have been guided by a number of common goals that can point the modern world towards peace, respect, and protection of traditional values – stressed György Kossa, chairman of the board of trustees of the foundation that maintains the university in Debrecen and the border at the International Conference of its sister religious communities.



The traditional meeting will be held for the twenty-first time on September 8-9, where the local Jewish community will remember its past together with the historical churches in the Orthodox Synagogue on Pásti Street.

György Kossa, chairman of the board of trustees of the Gróf Tisza István Foundation for the University of Debrecen, emphasized in his speech: that the Jewish community is open to new ways of thinking and the preservation of old values, education, and humanitarian activities, all of which are guided by common goals with the University of Debrecen.

– I am convinced that this community serves as an example for everyone in preserving and following inherited spiritual values. The Jewish community represents and gives young people an alternative that promises modern life rhythm, direction, perspective and peace, and human-centeredness. In this field, an excellent, open partnership of more than twenty years has developed between the University of Debrecen and the Jewish community of Debrecen. Our goal is that this exemplary, harmonious relationship can continue to be preserved and grow – emphasized the chairman of the board of trustees.

Tamás Horovitz, the president of the Debrecen Jewish Community, emphasized that the Jewish community is an important factor in the city and that the conference also has serious traditions in Debrecen.

– The municipality, the university, and the historical churches work in close cooperation, the current event strengthens this relationship, the central element of which is remembrance, the Zachor, and the declaration of the power of faith that is nourished by it. The role of the churches and the community is being valued nowadays in order to give encouragement to the people who can keep their faith and religion in this way, said the president of the religious community.

István Puskás, deputy mayor of Debrecen, also emphasized the strength of the community. As he said: the event shows the place of the Jewish community in the city and also how the life of the religious community goes.

– Through the conference, the Jewish community continues to build its wider regional relations. The deputy mayor added that the event also warns of the need to help local communities in their development, whether it is through cooperation with neighboring cities or organizations participating in the project.

The new Orthodox rabbi of Debrecen, Sámuel Faigen, also participated in the conference’s opening and greeted the participants of the event.

János Terdik, the assistant pastor of the Archdiocese of Hajdúdorog, spoke about nurturing and maintaining long-term, useful relationships, while László Gonda, chief adviser of the Tiszántúli Reformed Church District, highlighted the importance of remembering and reminding, society and the church taking responsibility for a more humane future. Zoltán Krakomperger, the vicar general of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Debrecen-Nyíregyháza, noted that the commemoration has a cultic significance, which also includes the proximity of the “Lord of the Universe” and prompts dignified respect for previously established social values.

Elek Bartha, vice chancellor of education at the University of Debrecen, also gave a presentation at the conference, who analyzed the issue of remembrance from an ethnographic approach and spoke about the identity-strengthening nature of pilgrimage sites and sacred spaces.

