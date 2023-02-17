Multi-billion dollar support for future researchers at the University of Debrecen

The Gróf Tisza István Debreceni University Foundation (GTIDEA) and the University of Debrecen spend about HUF 8 billion to support Ph.D. training and academic careers with the nationally unique Excellence Ph.D. Scholarship and additional support.

At the Thursday press conference on the subject, it was announced that the maintaining foundation had also created a professorship.

To support the academic career model, the University of Debrecen and the István István Gróf Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, which maintains the institution, have developed a new scholarship system.

György Kossa, the chairman of the foundation’s board of trustees, emphasized that they want to find and support excellence, and for this purpose, GTIDEA is launching a Ph.D. program that encourages young people based on their performance, so that the institution itself can train the qualified instructors of the future.

This is a nationally unique support system and life path model, the purpose of which is that the workers and students here have a vision of the future with which they can fulfill their academic activities. One of the previous elements of the support system was the arrangement of university wages, and now the support of Ph.D. students follows, so that talented young people can focus exclusively on their academic progress

– emphasized György Kossa.

The chairman of the board of trustees explained: the Excellence Ph.D. Scholarship created by the sustaining foundation is awarded to doctoral students who do not have a full-time job participating in state-supported full-time training during their doctoral training, but for a maximum of 6 semesters. Eighteen Ph.D. students can receive this support each year. After the first two years of training, the committee of the board of trustees selects those who can benefit from the support.

The winning applicants will initially receive HUF 100,000 per month, and after the first exam, they can receive an additional HUF 110,000 in support. For this, they must agree that they will work at the University of Debrecen in the future.

At the press conference, György Kossa also announced that the foundation had established a professorial scholarship and established the title of Foundation Professor for the István Gróf Tisza University of Debrecen to encourage educational and scientific activity to ensure that even after reaching the age of 70, there is an exemplary and active replacement to be followed. educational and development activities should take place at the University of Debrecen. A maximum of thirty professionals who are at the end of their careers, but who are still effective in retraining, can take part in the program.

In addition to the foundation, the university also supports the training of Ph.D. students in a new form, with an additional scholarship. According to Academic Vice-Rector László Cernoch, it is vital that the teachers and researchers of the future will be able to adapt to the challenges of the future, in which Ph.D. training is of great importance.

The graduate courses of the University of Debrecen also have opportunities through which students can get involved in scientific work. We are looking for talents who believe that they would like to achieve serious scientific results and actively participate in teaching-research activities. Doctoral training must be provided to students in such a way that, upon completion, they fully meet the new challenges that are not yet visible today. For this, however, it is necessary that the university’s properly motivated and prepared lecturers are able to react to emerging technologies and new scientific trends. UD’s initiative can start a competition that can benefit both students and teachers

– said László Cernoch.

The academic vice-chancellor of the institution said that the new support based on university resources provides an additional scholarship of HUF 65,000 per month for the first 24 months of the training and HUF 75,000 per month for the second 24 months, so that in the first 24 months the net 205,000, and in the second 24 months, a net monthly amount of HUF 255,000 is available, in addition to which additional excellence scholarships are also available, as well as casual work in the university’s interests.

Zoltán Bács, the chancellor of the University of Debrecen, spoke about the fact that the support of academic careers and the development of the new scholarship system, which could not have been realized without the change of model, are extremely important for the maintenance foundation and the University of Debrecen.

It is a program consisting of four elements, of which three are scholarships and one helps to support science. The maintenance foundation supports the professors with six hundred and fifty million forints over five years, the excellence Ph.D. program 500 million over five years, the additional contribution affecting the university represents a contribution of 2.5-3 billion forints over the same period and the previously launched science support program 4 billion amounts to HUF. Thus, in the case of the University of Debrecen, in the case of the University of Debrecen, we can talk about an amount of HUF 7.5-8 billion in a five-year cycle. This national unique scientific support system could not have been realized without the change of maintenance, since the new operating form and performance-based financing made their development possible

– explained the chancellor.

According to Dániel Molnár, the president of the UD Doctoral Government, doctoral students can receive adequate incentives through the program. He called it gratifying that the institution, in addition to its stable operation, supports the researchers of the future to such a significant extent.

More than 10,000 people are studying in the doctoral program in the country, of which the University of Debrecen has the largest knowledge base. The talent program, the specialist colleges, and the doctoral training contribute together to ensure that future researchers have the highest level of knowledge. It is important that the foundation and the university count on these talents, and with the support, they contribute to allowing them to deepen their scientific work even more. The incentive system means predictability and a competitive earning opportunity, in which a higher level of the researcher’s career path appears at the University of Debrecen

– stated the president of the Student Self-Government.

More than 1,300 Ph.D. students are currently studying at UD. The new scholarship system will be available this summer and current Ph.D. students can also take advantage of the opportunity.

unideb.hu