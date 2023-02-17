The Big US Jeopardy – University Edition

Who was Billy the Kid? What is a PBJ? Where can you find the Enchanted Highway? What does “winningest” mean? If you know the answers (or want to find them out) and win prizes offered by the American Corner and IEAS, visit us on 22 February and play The Big US Jeopardy.

Compete in groups and learn about American culture – from language to literature, history to hip hop, sports to snacks, and a lot more.

Host: Dr. Éva Pataki, assistant professor, North American Department, Institute of English and American Studies, in collaboration with American Corner Debrecen



Time: 22 February (Wednesday), 6 pm



Place: lecture room II.

Facebook event