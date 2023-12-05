Another dance success for Debrecen students

The Abigél National Qualifying Dance Festival – XI. was organized in Újfehértó on December 3. Season VII competition, where the Medgyessy Ferenc High School in Debrecen once again participated successfully – choreographer Emese Lévai informed our portal.

The vocational high school, which participated with four dance classes, returned home with 2 outstanding gold ratings, 3 gold ratings and 2 silver ratings.

Based on the results achieved, the school also received a Special Association Award. Choreographers: Éva Poroszlay, Csaba Horváth and Emese Lévai.