Another dance success for Debrecen students

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Another dance success for Debrecen students

The Abigél National Qualifying Dance Festival – XI. was organized in Újfehértó on December 3. Season VII competition, where the Medgyessy Ferenc High School in Debrecen once again participated successfully – choreographer Emese Lévai informed our portal.

The vocational high school, which participated with four dance classes, returned home with 2 outstanding gold ratings, 3 gold ratings and 2 silver ratings.

Based on the results achieved, the school also received a Special Association Award. Choreographers: Éva Poroszlay, Csaba Horváth and Emese Lévai.

Related Posts

Wizz Air does not fly from Debrecen to Tel Aviv in January and February

Bácsi Éva

The strategic basic document of the environmental control system in Debrecen has been prepared

Bácsi Éva

Another dance success for Debrecen students

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *