A career choice exhibition is organized in Debrecen

The two-day career choice exhibition of the Debrecen Vocational Training Center on October 11 and 12 awaits those interested with more than 70 stands, 7 conferences, 6 venues, interactive programs and modern technical equipment, – writes the Debrecen Vocational Training Center.

The main aim of the exhibition and conference is to help students choose a career, to provide insight into the wide range of training offered by the DSZC and to outline the diverse career paths facing those who continue their studies in a technical school or vocational school.

Visitors will be offered programs in six locations, in the Hall, in the tent set up in the northern event space of the Nagyerdei Stadium, in the VIP corridor on the second floor, and in three conference rooms.

Participation in the event is free of charge for students and their companions as well, but in all cases, registration is required because groups are accepted in 2-hour shifts on site.

Those interested can register by filling out this form. In view of the epidemiological situation, it is important that the attendants (teachers, parents) supervising the students have a certificate of protection, as their entry is only possible if they present one.

