The week starts with ground frosts, then the warming is expected for the weekend

At the beginning of the week, the weather is still shaped by cold air: in addition to the passage of clouds, more or less sunshine and strong winds can be expected, and there may be showers in several places, with daily maximums between 13 and 18 degrees.

From the middle of the week, the chance of precipitation will disappear, the nights will become colder, ground frost may also occur on Friday, and warming is only expected at the end of the week, according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

On Monday morning, the continuous cloud cover will gradually leave the country towards the southeast, behind it, it will break up from the northwest, the clouds will decrease, and then there will be a lot of sunshine with passing clouds. In the southeastern part of the country, cloudy and rainy weather is expected until noon, and then, as in the rest of the country, showers and thunderstorms may develop there as well. The northwesterly, westerly wind is persistently strong over a large area, especially in the Sopron area, and may be accompanied by stormy gusts in the vicinity of thunderstorms. The highest daytime temperature is usually between 14 and 18 degrees.

On Tuesday, smaller and larger cloud blocks will arrive above us from the northwest, and cumulus clouds will also form in our area. Despite this, several hours of sunshine are expected in most parts of the country. Scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop, with more precipitation likely in the northeastern counties. During the day, the northwest wind will continue to be accompanied by brisk and strong gusts in several directions. The temperature in the morning is usually between 4 and 10 degrees, but it will be colder in windless, clear places. The highest daytime temperature is between 13 and 18 degrees.

Cloudy weather with several hours of sunshine is likely on Wednesday. Mainly in the eastern part of the country, showers and thunderstorms may occur. The north, north-west wind sometimes gets stronger, especially in Transdanubia. The minimum temperature is mostly between 3 and 9 degrees, but it will be one or two degrees colder in the wind-protected, less cloudy regions. The peak temperature is expected to be between 13 and 18 degrees.

Mostly cloudy weather is expected on Thursday, usually with several hours of sunshine. Showers or thunderstorms may develop primarily east of the Danube. The north, north-west wind will be strong in even more places. By dawn, the air will cool down to between 3 and 8 degrees in most parts of the country, but lower values ​​can also be measured in the wind-protected, clear parts. 13, 18 degrees are likely during the hottest hours.

On Friday, sunny weather is expected with veil and cumulus clouds, precipitation is unlikely. Variable winds will remain light to moderate. By dawn, the air usually cools down between 2 and 7 degrees, there may be frost on the ground in several places, and the temperature may drop below 0 degrees in cold-sensitive places. The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 14 and 19 degrees.

On Saturday, there is a chance of variable, intermittently stronger cloudy weather with several hours of sunshine, without precipitation. The south, southeast wind can be accompanied by brisk, sometimes strong gusts. In the morning, we can measure 4, 9, 15, and 21 degrees in the afternoon.

On Sunday, you can expect mostly cloudy weather, in the southern part of the country the sun may shine for a longer time. The chance of precipitation increases somewhat, but showers can only occur in a few places. The south and south-easterly wind will revive in several places, and in some places, it will become stronger. The temperature is likely to be between 5 and 12 degrees in the morning and between 16 and 22 degrees in the afternoon.

MTI