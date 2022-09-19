The vaccine against omicron can be requested in Hungary this week

From September 19, on Tuesday and Friday, in addition to the existing vaccines, the new vaccine against the omicron virus variant can also be requested at the vaccination point in the Outpatient Specialist Care Center building of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center.

The vaccine can only be given as a booster shot – informed the University of Debrecen. The Pfizer vaccine against omikron, which arrived in Hungary, received an EU license for single-dose and booster vaccination only. Thus, it can only be used as the third vaccination for people over the age of 12, and the third and fourth for people over the age of 18.

Starting this week, it will be possible to administer repeat vaccinations with the omicron vaccine on Tuesdays with an appointment and on Fridays without an appointment. The vaccination center in the Outpatient Specialist Care Center building of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center is open on Tuesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

hirek.unideb.hu