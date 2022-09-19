New doctors were inaugurated at the University of Debrecen – pictures

General practitioners took their oath on Saturday at the University of Debrecen. At the ceremony of the Faculty of Medicine, more than 180 graduate students of Hungarian and foreign nationality were ordained as doctors after completing their training in Hungarian and English.

László Mátyus, dean of the Faculty of Medicine, asked the new doctors to be proud of the fact that they obtained their knowledge and medical degree at one of the largest and most prestigious universities and medical schools in the country, which also holds its own in European comparisons.

The professor added: that the University of Debrecen has always been characterized by stability and unbroken development, it has always been open to new ideas, but at the same time, it has preserved the values ​​of medical education and is now ready to continue to develop even in the face of changing external conditions. László Mátyus emphasized that the newly graduated doctors of medicine have the modern knowledge that enables them to meet the high expectations placed on doctors, and they have also proven that they are worthy of the medical profession based on their professional preparation as well as their human nature.

104 Hungarians and 80 foreigners graduated from the Faculty of Medicine and were ordained as doctors of general medicine at the ceremony on Saturday.

