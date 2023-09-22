DEViK – Debrecen is on the verge of a change in economic scale

Zoltán Pécskay, managing director of EDC Debrecen, gave a presentation on the long-term economic and social impact of the investments coming to the city, which are outstanding at the international level, on Tuesday, at the season-opening meeting of the DEViK Club. The University of Debrecen’s free lecture series awaits entrepreneurial students four times this semester.

The Enterprise Development Innovative Community of Debrecen University Students (DEViK) was established in January 2015 with the support of the Faculty of Economics. Once a month, the organization holds lectures and round-table discussions where students can get first-hand information from company managers and businessmen to start their future business.

In the life of a higher education institution, the entrepreneurial sphere and its relationship with them have a special role, to which the Faculty of Economics pays special attention. There are different arenas for this, from dual training to joint research to the DEViK Club. It is a great pleasure for us that EDC will open this season, as the Faculty of Economics has had a very diverse relationship with the company for a long time. So much so that this academic year the EDC has already undertaken the teaching of an independent subject at our faculty in the economics and management undergraduate course

– emphasized Veronika Fenyves, dean of the Faculty of Economics, at the opening of the event.

The popularity of the event is shown by the fact that the Institute of Management and Organizational Sciences of the Faculty of Economics has been organizing the talks in front of full houses in the Boiler House on the Böszörményi út campus for years.

Within the framework of DEViK events, we always strive to bring interactive presentations and topics that are close to the faculty’s majors and give a real picture of economic processes, the labor market, and current development trends in a direct, educational manner. What are the trends that most determine the functioning of Debrecen, Hajdú-Bihar, or even Eastern Hungary

– pointed out Krisztina Dajnoki, president of DEViK, and deputy dean of the Faculty of Economics.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the executive director of the EDC Debrecen Economic and Urban Development Center gave a presentation entitled Debrecen on the verge of a change in economic scale. Zoltán Pécskay said that the municipality founded the company in 2015 with the aim of promoting the economic development of Debrecen. Since then, more than 1,400 hectares of new industrial land have been established in the city of Cívis, which is also remarkable in EU terms.

He pointed out that the value of the announced investments in Debrecen in the last almost 8 years is 12,428 million euros, i.e. more than 4.7 billion forints. Due to the ongoing major investments, the city’s economy will grow almost sixfold by 2030 and 16,000 new jobs will be created.

He added: that the investment “boom” is expected to have a serious impact on supplier demand, income growth, and spill over to other industries as well. In addition, new, decisive industries such as e-mobility, the machine and aerospace industry, electronics and IT, business services, and the health and pharmaceutical industries are coming to the fore. Overall, the largest share of Hungary’s industrial production, more than 16 percent, will be realized in the county of Hajdú-Bihar.

