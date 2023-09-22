EUG: less than 300 days to the start

The organizing committee of the University of Debrecen held an external meeting in connection with the evaluation of the summer 3×3 European University Basketball Championship (EUC) and the preparations for next year’s European University Games (EUG).

The participants of the meeting shared their experiences regarding the summer 3×3 University Basketball European Championships (EUC) and discussed which organizational elements they can use in the 2024 University Games jointly organized in Miskolc-Debrecen. In addition, the current status of the organization of the EUG and the further preparatory tasks and responsible persons were also discussed.

Five years ago, when the University of Debrecen jointly with the University of Miskolc won the right to organize the 2024 European University Games, we already started building the organizing team. Today, 293 days before the start, we have reached the point where we have the right manager and specialists in all functional areas, transportation, accommodation, food, health care, security, sports program, volunteers, or accreditation areas

– concluded on Tuesday, László Balogh, director of the Sports Sciences Coordination Institute of the University of Debrecen, head of the organizing committee in Debrecen.

On the first day of the external meeting, these areas were presented, and they also discussed where the organization is according to the plans.

Based on a 2019 government decree, all sports events over HUF 500 million must be organized by the National Event Organizing Agency (NRÜ), so the company also entered into the arrangement. The task of the next few weeks will be to coordinate our role with the NRÜ, for this purpose, the negotiations are continuous and smooth –

László Balogh pointed out.

The head of sports emphasized: that the facilities in the seven sports organized by Debrecen are already ready, and even more beautiful. In connection with the EUG, several sports facilities in Debrecen will be renovated, so the János Sports Hall in Kecskemét will get a new sports floor and the corridor in front of the changing rooms will also be renovated. In addition, the grass football field and the running track with a record cover on the Böszörményi út campus will be completed soon, and among the city facilities, for example, the changing rooms of the Oláh Gábor utca stadium will be renovated.

The experts will meet again on October 11, when the entire organizing committee of EUG 2024 will arrive in Debrecen, as well as the representative of NRÜ.

The European University Games is one of the largest multi-sport events in the world, where athletes from European universities compete against each other. The event is organized every two years by the European University Sports Association (EUSA) in collaboration with a university city. Debrecen and Miskolc will host the sixth European University Games between July 12 and 24, 2024. In terms of the number of participants, this is the third largest sports event in the world after the Olympics.

(unideb.hu)