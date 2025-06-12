Hundreds of people attended open days at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the University of Debrecen

Hundreds of people took part in the open day of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Expectant mothers received useful information from the clinic’s specialists about childbirth, pain relief, and newborn care at both the Nagyerdei and Kenézy Gyula Campuses. They also had the opportunity to visit the delivery rooms and the maternity wards.

The Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology held its now-traditional open day at both the Kenézy Gyula and Nagyerdei Campuses. On Friday, June 6, specialists from the clinic welcomed visitors at the Kenézy Gyula Campus, where they provided information to expectant mothers and their companions about mandatory screenings and options for pain relief during childbirth.

Soon-to-be parents also received useful advice on breastfeeding, newborn care, diapering, bathing, and umbilical cord care, and they were given a chance to look inside the delivery rooms.

“It’s very important for us to organize this open day every year, as expectant mothers can receive first-hand information from our specialists about the methods and protocols we use. They can also meet the staff members who will be present at one of the most defining events of their lives – the birth of their child,” said Miklós Demeter, professional coordinator of the Kenézy Gyula Campus Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic.

The clinic’s popular program continued on Wednesday, June 11, at the Nagyerdei Campus. At the event, physicians and healthcare staff gave presentations on childbirth, various examinations, and the first days after birth.

“I believe childbirth is a very important event in a family’s life. However, it often comes with many misconceptions, anxieties, and fears. We can ease these feelings by making the institution familiar to expectant mothers, by helping them understand the processes, and by building trust with the staff who will care for them,” said Dr. Tamás Deli, assistant professor and head of the Perinatology Department, in his opening speech.

Dr. Deli emphasized the clinic’s more than 40-year tradition of allowing fathers to be present during childbirth, which has become standard practice, along with the “rooming-in” model that ensures mothers and babies stay together 24/7 after birth. Thanks to such practices, the clinic was the first in Europe to receive the World Health Organization’s Baby-Friendly Hospital designation in 1992.

The clinic continues to prioritize a family-centered approach, which was highlighted during the open day. Participants also received advice on ultrasound screenings, pain management, and baby care at home. Due to high interest, the organizers are already planning to hold another open day at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in the near future.

