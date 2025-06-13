Calm, sunny weather to continue through the weekend

Calm, sunny, and dry weather will continue over the weekend. Maximum temperatures will gradually rise, with highs of 27–32 degrees Celsius expected on Sunday during the warmest hours, though mornings will remain refreshingly cool — according to the forecast from HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Friday, clear and dry conditions are expected across most of the country. Only the northeastern regions may see some cumulus clouds forming, and local wind gusts could pick up in that area. Elsewhere, only moderate gusts may accompany the northerly winds. By the afternoon, temperatures will rise to between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, though the northeast may remain slightly cooler.

Saturday will be mostly clear, with some cumulus clouds during the day in the northeast, but no precipitation is expected. Winds from the northeast and east may become occasionally brisk. Overnight lows will range from 9 to 15 degrees Celsius, with slightly lower temperatures possible in colder, more sheltered areas. Daytime highs will likely fall between 24 and 30 degrees.

Sunday will also be predominantly clear, sunny, and dry, with light to moderate winds. Minimum temperatures will generally range from 9 to 15 degrees Celsius, potentially a bit lower in colder spots. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 27 and 32 degrees.

