A unique retrospective exhibition of Márton Szipál’s legendary photographs opens in Debrecen

On Saturday, a comprehensive retrospective of Márton Szipál’s life and work will open at the MODEM Centre for Modern and Contemporary Art in Debrecen as part of the “SZIPÁL 101: Light – Life – Legacy” memorial year. In addition to showcasing over 200 works and memorabilia, the exhibition highlights the legendary photographer’s powerful personality and fascinating life story. The exhibition will be on view until October 5.

Márton Szipál was a true character and an incredibly successful figure. Born in Debrecen, he rose to fame in Hollywood, where he became known as “Martin, The King” — the go-to portrait photographer of countless stars. In 2025, he would have turned 101, and to honor his legacy, his estate has dedicated an entire year to his memory under the title SZIPÁL 101: Light – Life – Legacy.

A major highlight of the memorial year is this grand-scale exhibition opening on the 3rd floor of MODEM. The venue is symbolic — Szipál began his world-renowned career from this very city. The exhibition focuses on his photographic achievements and his unique, impactful personality.

Some of the photographs on display are original prints, valuable pieces from Szipál’s archive. Many of these works are being shown to the public for the first time since the artist’s passing — and some have never been seen before at all. Alongside his photos, the curators present over 200 personal artifacts, audio recordings, and documents, including a piece from his iconic eyeglass collection. A replica of Szipál’s studio has also been built to give visitors a sense of what it was like to step in front of his camera.

“Márton Szipál grew up in Debrecen, launched his career here — this city was his home, and in a way, this exhibition brings him back,” said Katalin Vizi, Director of MODEM. “It’s a great honor for MODEM to host such a remarkable exhibition. We’ve used every inch of available space: original prints are on display, his studio has been recreated, and personal belongings are featured. It’s the most comprehensive way we could evoke his iconic figure and intellectual legacy.”

Photo: Szipál Archive

Virág Lajti, curator of the Szipál Archive, added: “Szipál believed in the power of the triad, so we chose three words — Light, Life, Legacy — to encapsulate his career. In the final chapter of his life, he focused on teaching and sharing his knowledge, so this aspect is also integrated into the exhibition. We aimed to present the Master in the most authentic way, allowing visitors to truly grasp the essence of Szipál’s life and art.”

The SZIPÁL 101: Light – Life – Legacy exhibition is open at MODEM until October 5. The curators of the show are Virág Lajti (Szipál Archive) and Gabriella Csizek (Capa Center).