No Hungarian citizens among victims of Indian plane crash

There are no Hungarian citizens among the victims of the Indian plane crash. Our embassy remains in continuous contact with the relevant authorities, and if necessary, our consuls are ready to provide all possible assistance to Hungarians staying in the area – said Máté Paczolay, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, to MTI on Thursday.

On Thursday, at 1:39 p.m. local time in India, Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner en route to London-Gatwick, crashed during takeoff and collided with a house near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, in Gujarat state’s Meghani Nagar district.

There were 242 people on board, including 10 crew members and 2 pilots.