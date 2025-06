An Air India flight heading to England was involved in an accident on Thursday at the airport in Ahmedabad, India.

The airline stated on X that its flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick suffered an accident. They are currently investigating the incident and will provide further details as soon as possible.

Initial reports mentioned 133 people on board, but according to Indian news agency ANI, citing Gujarat police, there were a total of 242 people on the plane.

(CNN)