Debrecen Amusement Park reopens – Popular nighttime program returns three times this summer

The popular Night at the Amusement Park program will return to Debrecen’s Lúdas Matyi Amusement Park on three separate dates: June 14, July 26, and August 16.

Gergely Sándor Nagy recalled that Hungary’s only traditional amusement park first opened under the name Lúdas Matyi on May 1, 1960. Today, it welcomes visitors under the name Nagyerdei Cultural Park, merged with the neighboring zoo.

He added that the institution, which operates the only permanent amusement park in Hungary, has been a full member of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) since 2015. Its profile is rare even on a European scale, as only ten such combined amusement and zoological parks currently operate on the continent.

As a point of interest, the director noted that several of the park’s 24 attractions have been part of its offering since its founding.

The ornately crafted horses of the cherished carousel were made in Vienna at the end of the 19th century and, thanks to careful maintenance, continue to welcome passengers in their original splendor season after season.

He added that visitors to the park can also enjoy one of Europe’s oldest bumper car tracks, where classic-looking cars are now equipped with modern LED lighting.

Another crowd favorite is the miniature amusement park train, which even helped transport materials during the construction of the park, the expert pointed out.

Gergely Sándor Nagy highlighted that the amusement park has quadrupled its visitor numbers over the past ten years, with a 40% increase recorded in just the past three years.

The season-opening event on June 14 will feature a special evening opening, with attractions illuminated by colorful lights and accompanied by music, welcoming visitors until 10 p.m.

The events are primarily aimed at students, offering them a unique atmosphere to kick off their summer break after the school year ends. The director also emphasized that the park is placing special focus on celebrating Father’s Day: all fathers and grandfathers will receive free admission and a voucher for a ride.

“This gesture aims to support experience-based recreation and to strengthen the family bonds that span generations, highlighting the special connection between a father and child, or a grandfather and grandchild,” Nagy said.

(Zoo Debrecen)