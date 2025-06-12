Quick police response foils nightclub bag thieves in Debrecen

Police in Debrecen quickly apprehended a local man and woman who stole bags at a hospitality venue.

A report was made to the police early Saturday morning stating that two bags had been stolen at a nightclub in Debrecen. Guests managed to detain one of the thieves, while the accomplice fled the scene.

Patrol officers arrived within minutes and arrested the 27-year-old woman, finding several stolen items on her during a search. Her partner didn’t get far either—police brought the 38-year-old man in from his home just a few hours later.

The Debrecen Police Department has launched criminal proceedings against them on charges of theft.

(police.hu)