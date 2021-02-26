Police arrests poacher

The Criminal Department of the Balmazújváros Police Headquarters prosecuted a resident of Tiszacsege for a well-founded suspicion of theft and poaching. According to the data of the investigation, the man went to the Hortobágy fishpond on October 22, 2020, where he caught more than half a glaze fish with a neck net. The suspect took six carp and a 17-pound catfish out of the water with the prohibited device, which he then bagged and set off on his bicycle. Along the way, he met with nature conservation guards who arrested him and reported what happened to the police.

After the report, the patrols went to the scene and arrested the alleged perpetrator. The 58-year-old man was taken to the police station, where he was interrogated as a suspect. He made a confession.

The Criminal Department of the Balmazújváros Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps during the investigation and handed over the case files to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu