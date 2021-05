Owner of the animal is looking for the person who has shot the cat.

A cat has been shot in Bocskaikert recently.

The owner of the cat offers fifty thousand forints to find out who shot the female cat named Fecóka. The cat had to be operated after the attack.The surgery took an hour. One of the cat’s kidneys, its uterus, and its ovaries were also removed during the procedure.

debreceninap.hu