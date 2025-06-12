World War II aerial bomb found near the military barracks in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

A police report was filed with the Hungarian Defence Forces’ 1st Explosive Ordnance Disposal and River Guard Regiment (MH 1. Tűzszerész és Folyamőr Ezred), stating that a suspected explosive device was uncovered during earthworks near the MH Bocskai István 11th Armored Hajdú Battalion’s barracks in Debrecen.

Upon arriving at the scene, Master Sergeant József Lévai identified the object as a 10-kilogram Soviet-made World War II aerial bomb with an armed fuse. In order to safely transport the explosive, the bomb squad removed the fuse on site, according to a post on the regiment’s social media page.

During the bomb disposal operation, police secured and evacuated the affected area within a 100-meter radius. The soldiers transported the bomb, along with the dismantled fuse, to the Hungarian Defence Forces’ central collection site for future destruction.

This is not the first time an aerial bomb has been found in Debrecen—just over a month ago, a 100-kilogram Soviet aerial bomb was discovered near the residential area of Dobogó Street.

