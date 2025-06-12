Joint statement on the negotiations for an EU-UK Agreement in respect of Gibraltar

Europe
European Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič, Spanish Minister for Foreign Affairs José Manuel Albares and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, together with the Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo, met in Brussels on Wednesday 11 June.

Building on significant progress achieved in the previous political meetings in 2024 and on intensive work of the negotiating teams since then to solve outstanding issues, today’s discussions resulted in a conclusive political agreement on the core aspects of the future Agreement between the EU and the UK in respect of Gibraltar. The future Agreement is without prejudice to the respective legal positions of Spain and the United Kingdom with regard to sovereignty and jurisdiction.

The main objective of the future Agreement is to secure the future prosperity of the whole region. This will be done by removing all physical barriers, checks and controls on persons and goods circulating between Spain and Gibraltar, while preserving the Schengen area, the EU Single Market and Customs Union. This will bring confidence and legal certainty to the lives and well-being of the people of the whole region by promoting shared prosperity and close and constructive relations between the Gibraltar and Spanish authorities.

The full joint statement is available online.

