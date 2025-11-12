Billie Groom: An exploration into the role of cognition and emotions to enhance human–canine relations

Billie Groom’s presentation explored how understanding canine cognition and emotions can strengthen the bond between humans and dogs. Groom, CEO of the Institute of Canine Therapy, highlighted that behavioral challenges in dogs over six months often stem from cognitive development and emotional processing.

She explained that while puppies learn right from wrong through socialization, desensitization, and positive reinforcement, older dogs require a different approach. For them, training should focus on mutual learning and understanding rather than teaching, recognizing that behavior emerges from both cognition and emotion. This approach helps prevent behavioral problems, weakened bonds, and in some cases, surrender or euthanasia.

Groom emphasized that methods should match the dog’s developmental stage. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for dogs encourages decision-making, self-regulation, and intrinsic motivation, fostering autonomy and a sense of agency. Dogs feel understood, which strengthens their emotional connection with their caregivers.

Using this approach, behavioral issues are addressed proactively, the human–dog relationship deepens, and integration into new homes becomes easier, especially for adopted dogs. Groom stressed that understanding the dog’s perspective and providing opportunities for choice during training are key to maintaining a strong and lasting bond.

Those interested in exploring these methods further can visit the Institute of Canine Therapy website, listen to Groom’s podcast Dog Training Disrupted, or watch her TEDx Regina 2025 talk. Groom’s ultimate goal is to recognize animal sentience and foster more compassionate, informed human–animal relationships.