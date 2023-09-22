German Cultural Days in Debrecen

The German Cultural Days are a family day where the public can learn about the traditions and customs of German culture, with the involvement of secondary schools. From early afternoon, visitors can enjoy exhibitions, concerts, theatre performances and other activities.

Under the flag of ALL-IN Debrecen, 2-3 times a year, different cultural days are organized to give the opportunity to introduce the communities of other languages and cultures living in the city. The aim is to create a welcoming and diverse cultural community, to learn about and from each other, and to build bridges through culture.

Programmes

2 October.

14:00-16:00 – Together in Europe: Common paths of history, development and culture – Meeting on the occasion of German unity, Kölcsey Centre Ballroom

October 3.

18:00 – Apollo cinema, Searching for Winnetou (in German with Hungarian subtitles)

October 4.

09:00 and 13:30 – German-themed walks in the city center of Debrecen for pre-registered school groups

October 5.

09:00 and 13:30 – German-themed walks in the city center of Debrecen for pre-registered school groups

October 6.

09:00 and 13:30 – German-themed walks in the city center of Debrecen for pre-registered school groups

October 7.

15:00 – German-themed walks in the city center of Debrecen for the general public

More information and programs at the Facebook event.