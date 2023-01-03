The Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days won a prestigious award

Singer Emma Nagy and keyboardist Krisztián Oláh won in four categories among the best Hungarian jazz musicians of 2022. The singer of the year was Tamás Berki, and Béla Szakcsi Lakatos, who died in October, was also among the best.

The breakthrough of young people was brought about by the traditional voting of the Jazzma.hu editorial office on the best of the year. The music portal organized the voting for the first time at the end of 2014, the current one is the ninth editorial voting list, this time twenty employees voted – the portal reads.

As editor-in-chief, Róbert Maloschik pointed out, the sad event of the year was the death of Béla Szakcsi Lakatos, who was first among the best of 2022 in two categories. The 24-year-old singer Emma Nagy and the 27-year-old keyboardist Oláh Krisztián (who is also a member of the Nagy Emma Quintet) won in four categories.

In the album of the year category, Nagy Emma Quintet won with the album Synched. This formation also won the concert of the year among the domestic performers, and among the foreigners, Redman, Mehldau, McBride and Blade were the first with their performance at Müpa in November. The ensemble of the year was the Nagy Emma Quintet, and the big band of the year was the Modern Art Orchestra.

Kornél Fekete-Kovács was chosen as trumpet player of the year, and Krisztián Csapó was chosen as trombonist of the year. The soprano saxophonist of the year was Mihály Borbély, who also won among clarinets. The alto saxophonist of the year is Sándor Soso Lakatos, the tenor saxophonist of the year Mihály Dresch, the baritone saxophonist of the year István Elek.

Flutist of the year was Eszter Pozsár, pianist of the year was Béla Szakcsi Lakatos, keyboard player of the year was Áron Tálas, and organist of the year was Mátyás Premecz. The guitarist of the year category was won by István Gyárfás, the bassist of the year was György Orbán, and the bassist of the year was Tibor Fonay.

The drummer of the year was László Csízi, the percussionist of the year was Kornél Mogyoró, and the vibraphonist of the year was Richárd Szaniszló. In the violinist of the year category, Luca Kézdy came first, among the special instrumentalists of the year, dulcimer Miklós Lukács was voted the most.

The singer of the year was Tamás Berki, and the female singer of the year was Emma Nagy. Béla Szakcsi Lakatos was chosen as the composer of the year, Krisztián Oláh as the arranger of the year, the singer Edina Sárközi was chosen as the discoverer of the year, the jazz club of the year was Budapest Jazz Club, the jazz festival of the year was Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days, and the record label of the year was Tom Records.

MTI