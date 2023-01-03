Loki flew to the training camp in Turkey

The DVSC football team left on Monday morning for Belek, Turkey, where they will prepare for January 2 and 20, the club’s website reported. The team will play several practice matches with first and second-division teams.

According to the plans, Srdjan Blagojevic’s team will play the Turkish Bodrumspor on January 6, the Romanian Universitatea Cluj on January 10, the German Hannover on January 14, the Uzbek Neftchi Fergana on January 15, and the Serbian Topolya on January 19, and Poland’s Slask Wroclaw will face the second team.

The club promises to keep fans informed of possible arrivals and departures.

debreceninap.hu