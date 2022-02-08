Referee training starts in Hajdú-Bihar county

Candidates can gain really special knowledge in the spring of this year, as students can learn and learn not only about the rules of football in the referee course but also how to apply it on the field between two teams, according to the MLSZ announcement.

The education will start on February 14 in an online environment as distance learning. This means you can also connect to classes from home. There will also be practical classes later. The tuition fee is HUF 10,160 for full-time students and HUF 12,700 for adults. Eligibility: 14 years of age, a certificate of ethics, and a valid sports doctor’s certificate.

Anyone who is interested can apply for the 65-hour course here.

debreceninap.hu