Drivers of overweight vehicles were punished in Ártánd

At the Ártánd Road Border Crossing, two Romanian citizens applied to leave on February 5, 2022 at 9:40 a.m. Police certified the drivers and found that the weight of the men’s vehicles in both cases exceeded the maximum permissible total weight. On the same day, around 3 p.m., a 19-year-old man also checked out in a car that was overloaded with 310 kilograms.

Two days later, at dawn on February 7, 2022, a man showed up to quit his vehicle. In this case, 1780 kilograms of excess cargo resulted.

Biharkeres police imposed administrative fines on all four drivers.

 

police.hu

