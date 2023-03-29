A football player from Debrecen collapsed – they waited 30 minutes for an ambulance to come to the scene

The game was stopped for a long time, and the visiting player was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, announced 444.hu on its site.

Marcell Orosz, the Debrecen EAC player in the football NB III., jumped up, headed the ball, then collapsed on the field, on Sunday, when his team played against the team of BKV Előre. Nemzeti Sport writes that they had to wait half an hour for the ambulance, which finally took the soccer player to the hospital with a suspected concussion.

After the end of the regular playing time, the match was played with a 36-minute extra time, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The paper knows that Orosz is now better, but was kept in the hospital for observation.