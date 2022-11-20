18-Year-Old Basketball Player of Alba Fehérvár Died

The player of the Alba Fehérvár men’s basketball team, Seyi Awogbemi Sodiq, died at the age of eighteen.

The Nigerian basketball player came to Hungary at the age of 13, and stood out from the domestic field with his excellent performance in the age group championships. At the age of sixteen, he made his debut in the senior team of Székesfehérvár and little by little spent more and more time on the field. However, in 2021, he was diagnosed with a serious illness, after which, after much consideration, he did not undertake the operation and returned home to Abuja. He was treated at home with traditional medical methods, then a few months ago he resumed basketball, started training with his former team, and worked on his comeback in Abuja. It was his plan that he will soon return to Hungary and become a player for Alba again. However, on Saturday morning, Sodiq’s heart stopped and he died.

