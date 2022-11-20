Salim Omar is the First Hungarian World Champion in Taekwondo

Taekwondo player Salim Omar won the world championship title in Guadalajara, Mexico. The 19-year-old athlete competing in Hungarian colors triumphed in the 54 kilogram field.

According to the results published by the International Federation (WT), Salim Omar won the fights in his category with five victories and became the first Hungarian world champion in the sport of Korean origin. In the final, which was held at dawn on Sunday, Hungarian time, the taekwondo player who lives and prepares in Los Angeles, but wears the club colors of MTK, beat the athlete of the World Cup hosts, Cesar Rodriguez, 2-0 by winning the first two minutes 14-3, the second and won the round 11-9. Before that, he defeated rivals from Malaysia (2-0), Greece (2-0), Philippines (2-1), and in the semi-finals, Taiwan.

Salim Omar, who finished fifth in the 58-kilogram category at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, can claim to be the first Hungarian world champion in the sport. He won the first Hungarian European championship in this combat sport, in 2021, and defended his title this spring in the 54-kilogram category.

