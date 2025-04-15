One year of Da Vinci robot-assisted surgeries at the University of Debrecen

The Department of Surgery at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen organized a symposium titled “Robotic Surgery for Everyone” to share the experiences gathered since the launch of the Robotic Surgery Center in April last year. At the event, held at the DAB Headquarters, experts discussed the role, significance, and results of robot-assisted surgery in Debrecen’s clinical practice, highlighting the specifics of each medical specialty.

Exactly one year ago, the Da Vinci robot-assisted surgical system began operating at the University of Debrecen Clinical Center. Its use reduces the risk of complications and shortens recovery time. The technology was introduced as part of the university’s educational development RRF grant, with financial contributions from the Clinical Center. Its acquisition represents one of the most significant technological advances in the history of the university.

At the opening of Monday’s event, Dr. Dezső Tóth, Director of the Department of Surgery, emphasized that although surgery was declared “perfected” as early as the 18th century, the concept of robotic surgery was beyond imagination at the time.

“With the emergence of robotic technology, surgery has reached a historic milestone in terms of precision and safety. It is now possible to perform procedures from hundreds of kilometers away with maximum security. At the Department of Surgery, we primarily use the Da Vinci system for colorectal, gastric, and liver-pancreas surgeries. Its major strengths lie in its 3D visualization and refined motion capabilities,” said Dr. Tóth, who also heads the Robotic Surgery Center.

Prof. György Balla, President of the Doctoral Council and a board member of the foundation maintaining the university, stated in his welcome address that the past year has proven that the University of Debrecen made the right decision.

“The Da Vinci system is a positive example that serves patients, assists doctors, and places Debrecen’s surgical care on the international map. The Departments of Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Urology use the system equally. Over the past year, 368 complex surgeries were performed with it, most of which were oncological procedures. This world-class technology enables even the most complex surgeries, which previously were difficult to carry out. The success of the patient-centered surgical program is tangible, and hopefully, this first year is just the beginning,” said the professor.

Chancellor Zoltán Bács recalled that discussions about implementing robot-assisted technology began at the end of 2021, eventually leading to the acquisition of the Da Vinci system.

“Its arrival in Debrecen was the result of years of preparation and a well-considered decision. It is an efficient tool economically and excellent in terms of technical condition, educational, and medical usability. But we’re not stopping here—we aim to expand the system, including into orthopedics. The robot was primarily brought to the university as an educational tool, and it proves highly beneficial during surgeries. Universities and medical training institutions are the key defensive pillars of Hungarian healthcare, and the University of Debrecen plays a crucial role in this,” said the chancellor.

Dr. Norbert Németh, Vice-Dean for Education at the Faculty of Medicine, stressed that modern knowledge is built upon traditional technologies, and the robotic surgical system is a prime example.

“Its astonishing precision and tissue- and nerve-sparing technology primarily serve patient interests and surgical safety. However, it also holds major educational importance, providing professionals insight into how to integrate this knowledge into practice. Simulator stations for individual training are also becoming more accessible. I hope this tool will increasingly support students’ education and preparation. It’s a remarkable achievement that nearly two robotic procedures were performed on every working day—an outcome that is competitive both nationally and internationally,” he noted.

At the symposium, Péter Torda, a representative of Sofmedica (the company distributing the Da Vinci system), presented the history of robotic surgery. Dr. Dezső Tóth spoke about its role in general surgery, Dr. Zoárd Krasznai (Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology) discussed its applications in gynecology, and Dr. Tibor Flaskó (Head of the Department of Urology) addressed its use in urology. Additional presentations covered milestones in visceral robotic surgery, results of robot-assisted urological procedures, and anesthesiology experiences from Debrecen’s robotic surgery program.

(unideb.hu)