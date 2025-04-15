Fire breaks out in a row house in Debrecen

A residential fire broke out early Tuesday morning in Debrecen, prompting a swift response from the city’s professional firefighters.

According to the initial report, flames engulfed one of the homes in a row house on Nyíl Street. The fire spread rapidly, and the property was completely ablaze upon the arrival of emergency services. Firefighters tackled the flames using two water jets.

As of 9:44 a.m., authorities reported that firefighting operations had concluded and crews were carrying out post-extinguishing work at the scene.

No information has yet been released regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. An investigation is expected to follow.