Orban was asked if he would accept it if his son was gay or his daughter would marry a Muslim

These questions were left out of the official reports.

MTI released a summary of an interview with German Stern magazine with Viktor Orbán on Thursday. Some questions were left out of the report. The journalists of the German newspaper, for example, also asked the Hungarian Prime Minister:

“What if one of your kids stood up to you and admitted he was gay?”

According to Orban, it would be a big challenge, but “dear God has not faced us with this issue yet”.

“It goes without saying that my wife and I, completely independent of their inclinations, always want the best for our children.”

-The Prime Minister added.

When asked what he would do if his daughter married a Muslim, Orbán replied:

“I raised my children to deal with important issues in their lives on their own. And I tried to equip them with knowledge and the best upbringing to make the right decision. I would probably ask, “did you think about that well?” And if the answer was “yes,” my task would end there. Parents cannot live the lives of their children. I would probably think God made the decision. Any man loves his children, no matter which way they choose ”

(444.hu)

debreceninap.hu