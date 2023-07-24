During the week, warming, a temporary cooling, and then another warming are expected

The week starts with warming, then it will be brisk in more and more places, the wind is sometimes strong, showers and thunderstorms may occur in many places, there may also be heavy thunderstorms in some places and the temperature will drop, on Thursday the air will only warm up to 21-26 degrees Celsius. In the second half of the week, it will start to warm up again, the weather will probably be sunny, with maximums around 30 degrees, the National Meteorological Service states.



Sunny weather is expected on Monday, usually with few clouds in the first half of the day, and then the formation of cumulus clouds becomes stronger over an increasingly large area. There may be scattered precipitation until late afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms are likely in an increasingly large area from the northwest, with a greater chance of severe thunderstorms in the north. The wind from the south and southwest will revive and strengthen in several places. There can be stormy, even damaging gusts of wind in the vicinity of thunderstorms. The highest daytime temperature is expected to be between 31 and 36 degrees.

On Tuesday, in addition to strong cumulus cloud formation and veil clouds, several hours of sunshine are likely in most of the country. Showers and thunderstorms may occur in many places, and severe thunderstorms may also develop in some places. The south-westerly and then the north-westerly winds will intensify in several places. Thunderstorms can also be accompanied by storm surges. The temperature varies between 16-23 degrees in the morning and 24-36 degrees in the afternoon, with lower values in the west and higher values in the southeast.

Heavy cumulonimbus formation and veil clouds are expected on Wednesday, and in the second half of the day, the cloudiness will decrease from the west. In general, several hours of sunshine are likely. Showers and thunderstorms may occur in many places, and in some places, there may be heavy thunderstorms, and then the precipitation blocks will move eastward from the afternoon. The northwest wind is accompanied by strong and stormy gusts in many places. 12-19 degrees in the morning and 19-28 degrees in the afternoon. Higher values can be measured in southeastern and eastern landscapes and lower values in regions with precipitation.

On Thursday, you can expect sunny weather with cumulus and veil clouds. Mainly in the east and northeast, showers and thunderstorms may occur, but only in some places. In many places, the northwesterly and then the southwesterly winds will pick up. From 6 to 14 degrees in the morning, the air warms up to between 21 and 26 degrees in the afternoon.

On Friday, sunny weather is expected with cumulus and veil clouds. Precipitation is unlikely, but the south and southwest wind will pick up in some places. The temperature is between 7 and 4 in the morning and 25 and 31 degrees in the afternoon.

On Saturday, mostly sunny weather is expected with cumulus and veil clouds, but showers and thunderstorms may occur in places. In several places, the southwest and then northwest winds will pick up. The minimum temperature is likely to be between 11 and 20 degrees, and the maximum is between 27 and 32 degrees.

On Sunday, sunny weather is likely, but the formation of cumulus clouds may be stronger and scattered showers and thunderstorms may occur. The north, northwest wind will pick up in several places, and strong gusts are also expected in the area of thunderstorms. The temperature rises from 13-20 degrees in the morning to between 25 and 31 degrees.

(MTI)

Image: Yvett Frank