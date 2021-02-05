Donations from the Charity Board of Debrecen were given to those in need

The Debrecen Charitable Body, as in recent years, this year, again organizes the distribution of long-term food donations to the socially needy families of our city.

At today’s handover, three families in need received donations. In addition to the donations of the Board, the families of those in need also received the packages of Dr. Tamás Szálkai, the representative of the Hajdú-Bihar County Archives of the Hungarian National Archives, and Tamás Kompos, the founder and owner of the HEDGE HAIR hair salon.

Diána Széles, the co-chair of the Debrecen Charitable Body, said: “We are building a caring city program in which our social support system and the Charitable Board work hand in hand to help those in need.”

The year 2020 has put the population of the country under a number of unexpected challenges and the coronavirus epidemic has fundamentally changed our lives as well. Last year we did not have the opportunity to organize our Christmas Love Action in the “Give it on!” Cottage set up in Kossuth Square. That is why our Board, in collaboration with the historic churches, organized its Advent donation campaign.

During the Advent period, the Municipality of Debrecen, the Debrecen Charitable Board, the Archdiocese of Hajdúdorog, the Diocese of Debrecen-Nyíregyháza and the Reformed Diocese of Tiszántúl provided a helping hand to the people of Debrecen in the framework of a wider joint movement.

During the Advent donation campaign, our volunteers distributed 6,500 packages and hot meals to about four thousand families. The most common form of help was durable food, but there were places where hot food or a packet of meat was delivered.

More than 500 volunteer helpers, more than one hundred and fifty private individuals, and thirty-five business companies took part in the collaboration.

The volunteers of the Board will distribute the packages of preserved foods collected during the campaign and prepared in December, which will not be distributed as a reserve fund, to the families in need, as well as to the elderly citizens.

During the distribution campaign in February, we can help families and the elderly with a package containing a total of 260 durable foods – read the board’s statement.