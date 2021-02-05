Send Your Romantic Photos to LOKI

Show us how much you love your partner and DVSC – says the local football team to its fans.

LOKI club leaders have invented a new game for the upcoming Valentine’s Day. In its Valentine’s Day game, DVSC asks couples to take a romantic or funny photo of themselves while watching a match together and then upload the image to their Instagram or Facebook page using the #lokivalentin hashtag.

After that, the couples, who have sent their photos, have to wait for the Gyirmót match on February 15th when the lucky winner will be selected by DVSC football players. Participants of the game can win a 1-day-long wellness together with their partner.

debreceninap.hu