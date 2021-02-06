PM: ‘We’re on the Attack; Virus in Retreat’

There has been a turning point in the pandemic situation in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview to public radio on Friday.

“So far the virus has been on the attack and we’ve been in retreat, but now we’re on the attack and the virus is in retreat,” he said. Orbán warned, however, that the situation had deteriorated in the past 3-4 days, with 1,576 new Covid cases and 98 deaths from Thursday to Friday. He noted that 3,638 Covid patients are in hospital, 302 on ventilators, and that the situation had stagnated, and even some deterioration could be seen. So far, 264,530 people have received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and some 92,000 people have been given both shots, Orbán told Kossuth Rádió.

“If everything goes to plan” the number of people given at least one shot and those who have recovered from Covid will exceed one million by early March, while everyone over the age of 60 who has registered for vaccination will be inoculated by March 15, he said. Nearly 2 million people could be vaccinated by early April, he said. If the Chinese jab is also made use of in Hungary, the number of vaccinated and the number of recoveries could exceed 2 million within six months, he added.