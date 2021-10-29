Air Quality Worsens Across Hungary

Air quality has deteriorated across Hungary due to a high concentration of airborne particulates, the National Public Health Centre (NNK) said, adding that air quality has deteriorated to unhealthy levels in Debrecen, Nyíregyháza, Kazincbarcika, Sajószentpéter, Tatabánya and Várpalota.

Concentrations of particulates are also considered to be too high in sixteen other cities and towns, including Budapest, Esztergom, Dunaújváros, Kecskemét, Szeged and Veszprém, NNK said. Forecasts show air quality is expected to worsen over the next couple of days. NNK has advised vulnerable groups such as people suffering from respiratory problems in those cities to have their quick-relief medicine handy at all times.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay